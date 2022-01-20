Shilpa Shetty in SOL by Irena Soprano's pantsuit is the red hot energy that has us swooning: Yay or Nay?

In red, we found our love. Oh, wait, we mean to say more times than our fingers can ever count. The party josh is definitely in order and we're so stoked to get our closets prepped with outfits that please. With red in the picture, there's plenty of glamour to own. This hue may seem mainstream but when has head-turning become a thing of the past? Our current party head says going big with red is definitely the hot ticket we all need to take. And, don’t forget Valentine’s Day isn’t too far. Let the colour show you how it’s done.

We found something that defines winter fashion and a massive party vibe. Yes, you can totally cocoon yourself with something fashionable and extra sexy. If the days gone by were mostly about minimalism, switch it up with an edgy pant suit that calls for a quick party. Need a reference to help you picture this? Mohit Rai shared a carousel of pictures today that featured Shilpa Shetty Kundra dressed super cool and chic in a pantsuit from SOL by Irena Soprano.

This two-piece consisted of a blazer that had two flap pockets and its lapels decked in gold stripes. The 46-year-old wore this with straight-fit trousers that sat comfortably. It's always fab to go monochrome, and we loved how complete it looked with a turtle-neck top from the Russian-based brand. Her boss babe look was finished off with pointed-toe pumps that were supremely beautified with gold embellishments. Her straight hair was brushed back and had the middle partition done. Her eyebrows were drawn and filled in meticulously, and her skin had the right amount of highlighter.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

