Shilpa Shetty steals the limelight in Neetu Rohra’s fuschia pink thigh high slit gown; Yay or Nay?

Shilpa Shetty has left no stones unturned when it comes to fashion. Proving age is just a number, the star has always brought the best to the table with her daring fashion choices. The fitness enthusiast’s toned body can be credited for voluptuous looks and the ability to pull off all kinds of outfits with utmost grace. This time she popped our eyes out in a peppy pink number that took us to a fantasy world. The Hungama 2 actress spiced up our November chills with her sensuous look and we are totally crushing over her new look.

The pink figure-flattering gown from Neetu Rohra featured a thigh-high side slit and gorgeous cut out detailing at her midriff region. The strapless number also bore an extended flowy cape that stood out an offbeat sleeve design. The skirt also featured a wrap style knot right below the cutout region that gave her dress an essence of romance. The solid colour of her gown with no gradation or embellishments gave it a classy finish and elegant look. Shilpa teamed it with pink strappy stilettos and kept the look monochromatic. She kept her accessory department minimal with stacked bracelets, rings and dangler earrings. For makeup, Shilpa played her A-game with glossy red lips, matching bold pink eye shadow, mascara laden eyes, well-groomed brows and a contoured face. Silver shimmery manicure also played its part in making her look head to toe stunning. The diva completed her glorious look with her middle-parted hair set in soft waves.

What do you think of Shilpa Shetty’s glamorous avatar in a pink slit gown; Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments section below.

