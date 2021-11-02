Shilpa Shetty in a white ruffled dress shows how to drop it like it's hot with Chanel's bag: Yay or Nay?

Dresses are hands down one of the most gorgeous outfits. From the colour to the fit, there is a lot of scope it carries along which makes it hard for us to ignore its omnipresent beauty. Wearing these on repeat also comes with the comfort and class it's packed with. Yesterday, Shilpa Shetty served a style lesson with a super crisp and immaculate white dress. Take a look!

We tracked it close as it's too chic to let it pass. Yesterday Shilpa Shetty picked out a white dress that had the slight aesthetic of a white shirt (look at the buttons). If you do not have white dresses, you can make one with your shirt that's sitting inside your closet all cosy, whip it out and dish out a look as fabulous as this one. You can style it with a textured brown belt like the Apne actress. Shilpa's white mini dress featured buttons and ruffled lapels in V shape that formed the neckline. She followed the pulled-up sleeves route to make it look exceptionally put together. Adding to its already enchanting look were the curved hemline and floral printed shorts that hid beneath this too pretty-to-handle shirt.

She went for a full-on accessorised look with two neck chains that bore evil eye pendants and more, stacked silver and gold bracelets and bangles, and Chanel’s metallic gold crocodile-embossed large shopping bag that costs around 3 Lakhs. With her tresses brushed neat and parted at the center, it cascaded free and looked glamorous. She chose to fill in her eyebrows, paint her lips pink, highlight her eyelids with liner, and colour her cheeks pink. Having fully warmed up to her look were her gold footwear which bore a transparent feature with sparkly details on it.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

