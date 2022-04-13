Shilpa Shetty is a ‘wildflower’ child in Rahul Mishra's pink tulle lehenga set: Yay or Nay?

Of all the things we could be this summer, we chose flower child as a mood. It's the season of colours and flowers and there's no prettier way than this to grace your closet. Not sure where to start? No matter what trends pop up, most of us can't just pack up our ethnic ensembles. With weddings on a roll, expect your heart to have a serious and full-time love for lehengas. Here's how to join the flower glam team.

Leave it to Shilpa Shetty Kundra to make you a desi fan forever. She has had a dreamy line-up of looks that will prove that she can never have enough contemporary sarees and lehengas. How could one when it's too elegant be ignored? For one of the episodes of the show where she sits as a judge, the actress was styled by Mohit Rai in a two-piece wildflower lehenga set from the Delhi-based fashion designer, Rahul Mishra. If florals do not fit in your line of interest anymore, he'd effortlessly pave the enticing way for you to revisit this beauty.

If a bridesmaid duty awaits your presence, here's the striking pick you can snap up. The 46-year-old diva looked like a pink doll in this hand embroidered combo worth Rs.149,000.00 that bore gorgeous multi coloured 3D flowers all over. It had a bustier-style blouse with double straps and a plunging neckline. This was put together with a flared tulle skirt that entailed an edgy trail at the hem.

Here's a simple masterclass on how to wear and keep your accessories on point. Chunky earrings and rings from The Vintage Snob were picked out. To bring in a final touch, her tresses were styled into waves and the actress had her lips glammed up with lipstick.

