‘Shoulder bags’ are the coolest and wholesome wonders your closet is missing out on

Shoulder bags? 3 words that describe them right: Tiny, comfy, and adorably cute.

We believe the pandemic has contributed to giving your much-loved bags a backseat indoor wardrobe. If you’re big on fashion you will never sit back, instead be the first one to check all the trends of your fashion list by at least clicking snaps with all your seasonal favourites. Are you aware of the 90’s shoulder bags that have made an appearance and are here to slay with all that’s paired with. Celebrities have loved and approved its minute stature that creates quite a stylish storm.

Do you love slouchy and spacious bags? Give it a rest and bag these for an upgrade that is worth your time. Let your shoulders experience comfort with these easy-to-carry bags. These bags make for a perfect hand accessory that will make room for your phone and anything light on any given day. The pitfall? You can’t stuff junk or veggies in these bags. Play it cool and easy, instead. Here’s how Hollywood and Bollywood queens styled these little wonders.

Shanaya Kapoor makes us fall in love with black all over again. We love how she paired the Christian Dior black mini saddle bag with a mini printed bodycon dress. Something we cannot miss having a look at? Letter ‘D’s highlighted in silver.

Running out of ideas to pair a peasant crop top? Kendall Jenner serves you a fashion lesson here. Grab a biscotti-hued shoulder bag to rock the trend like a supermodel!

Cosy feels and a little too crazy for a bag so chic? looks admirably cute with a white pleated skirt, black boots, a grey pullover, and a Prada silver chained mini bag. She does not limit its presence to the shoulders rather holds it in her hands.

Flared pants, striped shirt, and white sneakers. Are these your OOTD? The Neerja actress, does it like a true fashionista by striking a pose with a black shoulder bag.

The Student of the Year 2 actress, Tara Sutaria sure has a flair for dressing up in classics. Think brown flared pants, a white tee, and a black shoulder bag.

Which shoulder bag did you like the most?

