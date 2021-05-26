  1. Home
  2. fashion

‘Shoulder bags’ are the coolest and wholesome wonders your closet is missing out on

Shoulder bags? 3 words that describe them right: Tiny, comfy, and adorably cute.
3447 reads Mumbai
‘Shoulder bags’ are the coolest and wholesome wonders your closet is missing out on ‘Shoulder bags’ are the coolest and wholesome wonders your closet is missing out on
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We believe the pandemic has contributed to giving your much-loved bags a backseat indoor wardrobe. If you’re big on fashion you will never sit back, instead be the first one to check all the trends of your fashion list by at least clicking snaps with all your seasonal favourites. Are you aware of the 90’s shoulder bags that have made an appearance and are here to slay with all that’s paired with. Celebrities have loved and approved its minute stature that creates quite a stylish storm.  

Do you love slouchy and spacious bags? Give it a rest and bag these for an upgrade that is worth your time. Let your shoulders experience comfort with these easy-to-carry bags. These bags make for a perfect hand accessory that will make room for your phone and anything light on any given day. The pitfall? You can’t stuff junk or veggies in these bags. Play it cool and easy, instead. Here’s how Hollywood and Bollywood queens styled these little wonders. 

Shanaya Kapoor makes us fall in love with black all over again. We love how she paired the Christian Dior black mini saddle bag with a mini printed bodycon dress. Something we cannot miss having a look at? Letter ‘D’s highlighted in silver. 

Running out of ideas to pair a peasant crop top? Kendall Jenner serves you a fashion lesson here. Grab a biscotti-hued shoulder bag to rock the trend like a supermodel! 

Cosy feels and a little too crazy for a bag so chic? Khushi Kapoor looks admirably cute with a white pleated skirt, black boots, a grey pullover, and a Prada silver chained mini bag. She does not limit its presence to the shoulders rather holds it in her hands. 

Flared pants, striped shirt, and white sneakers. Are these your OOTD? The Neerja actress, Sonam Kapoor does it like a true fashionista by striking a pose with a black shoulder bag.

The Student of the Year 2 actress, Tara Sutaria sure has a flair for dressing up in classics. Think brown flared pants, a white tee, and a black shoulder bag.

Which shoulder bag did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kylie Jenner shows you 5 ways to seize the day in white ensembles

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

You may like these
5 Times Alia Bhatt showed us FAB is the only way to be while you work from home
Lisa Haydon shows you how to take maternity fashion a level higher
5 times Shraddha Kapoor gave us major fashion GOALS with her outfits
Malaika Arora is a fashion QUEEN and we'll tell you WHY
5 times when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja showed us extra is the way forward
Malaika Arora in a Manish Malhotra saree is here to add sparkle to your wardrobe: Yay or Nay?