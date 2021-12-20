Shraddha, Alia Bhatt to Kareena: 7 Celebs who showed us how to SHIMMER in green dresses for the party season

Looking glamorous at all times isn't everybody's cup of tea. While minimal fashion and toned down looks are the current trend, this party season is when you bring out all your sparkly outfits and get the jazz up. One of the major colours of the season and the year was undoubtedly green. From the airport to the runway, the green shade ruled everywhere. Here's how your favourite celebrities jazzed things up in the shade of the season.

Shraddha Kapoor

The Saaho actress looked stunning in an emerald green strapless fit-and-flare mid-length dress styled with silver strappy heels. We love how her hair was styled into messy curls and her green shimmery eyeshadow completed her look well, jazzing things up for the festive season.

Alia Bhatt

A few years ago, Alia Bhatt dazzled and shone in a strapless green Giuseppe Di Morabiro dress which featured a colourful top and a long green skirt ruched right in the centre and featured a tassel hem. She paired this with a strappy neutral-tine wrap-style pair of stilettos. Her hair was styled into tousled waves and minimal makeup completed her look for the event.

Janhvi Kapoor

Bringing all the dazzle and shine to her look, the Ghost Stories actress rocked a shimmer Prabal Gurung maxi dress with a deep neckline and tiers from her knee-down and a cut out at her waist. The 24-year-old actress completed her look like the rest of her contemporaries with a messy, wavy hairdo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For the reception of a Bollywood couple, the actress rocked a halter-neck style shimmer structured gown with a backless style. The Alexander Terekhov dress looked all things glam in the structured number that highlighted her figure well. Her hair styled into centre-parted glossy waves completed the actress' glamorous avatar, perfect to make a statement this party season.

Malaika Arora

Looking like an absolute diva, Malaika Arora dazzled and shone in a shimmer green one-shoulder structured Alina Anwar Couture gown which featured a thigh-high slit. She styled this with a black statement belt that cinched her waist well. An additional piece at her waist highlighted her figure. A pair of gold stilettos and hair styled into glamorous glossy waves completed Malla's look.

Taylor Swift

Making a strong case for the shade on an international red carpet, Taylor Swift rocked a strappy olive green dress for the American Music Awards red carpet. She styled this outfit which featured a thigh-high slit, with a pair of knee-high black boots. Her glossy blonde hair was styled to perfection and black hoop earrings completed this look.

Kate Middleton

The British Royal has also given the sparkly outfit her stamp of approval. The Duchess of Cambridge. The mother-of-three sported a sparkly dress by The Vampire's Wife while in Ireland. Her maxi dress featured flounce sleeves with ruffle hems and she styled it with a pair of velvet emerald green pumps. Her cropped hair was styled into glossy waves to complete this shimmery party look.

What are your thoughts? Which diva's shimmery green dress is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

