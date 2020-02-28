Shraddha Kapoor accessorised her emerald pantsuit with bold earrings to look like a boss babe: Yay or Nay?

To promote her upcoming film Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor picked out a bold green pantsuit. Check it out!

is on a roll. After her last film Street Dancer 3D did exceptionally well at the box office, the actress is all set for her next big release - Baaghi 3. She will be starring opposite Tiger Shroff in the action flick. Her latest look where she posed with her handsome co-star, is all about looking like the ultimate boss lady.

Shraddha Kapoor is not new to pantsuits. While promoting every film, she sports a pantsuit at least once and knows how to take it from an off-duty look and even pose for the cameras. Her latest pantsuit from Nisse is all about looking formal. Shraddha picked out an emerald green double-breasted number with large lapels on it. Paired with a matching pair of trousers, the actress picked out a statement accessory that stood out. Dull gold heart-shaped earrings, stacked up gold rings and double-strap blush pink stilettos completed the actress' look for the event.

Shraddha further parted her hair in the centre that was styled in a poker-straight manner. To glam up her look further, the actress went with a flawless base, filled-in brows, dark, cat eyeliner and fuchsia pink lips.

We thought Shraddha made a powerful statement in the outfit as she posed with Tiger Shroff. The Baaghi 3 actress certainly looked impeccable from head-to-toe in the outfit that can easily be taken from desk to dinner.

What are your thoughts on Shraddha Kapoor's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Instagram

