Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Our favourite Bollywood divas who proved jackets & coats are for every season

A chic jacket can uplift any attire and give it a bold and confident look. Here we have our leading ladies rocking jackets and adding glam to their attire.

Every season is jacket season! Layering your outfits with a chic and dapper jacket can never go wrong. Every aspiring fashionista must own a few jackets in their wardrobe and rock them with different attires every season. We spotted some of our favourite divas nailing their casual and formal looks by simply layering it with a jacket or coat. These overthrows encourage you to mix and match items and make a stronger style statement than ever before. If your outfit feels too simple or boring, just throw a jacket or coat over it and amplify your look with minimal efforts. Here, we have our leading ladies elevating their looks with a jacket.

Denim jackets most definitely never go out of style! was spotted donning the denim jacket look and taking it to the next level. She layered an oversized blue denim jacket over a white crop and striped baggy pants. The Ek Villain actress teamed her casual and comfy look with a white handbag, black shades and classic white sneakers.

Buy a similar product

Price: $40.07

Is there anything that cannot pull off? The style queen flaunted a neutral outfit that featured soothing shades of beige. The actress stepped out in an oversized shirt and trouser combo which she layered with a long coat. She amped up the outfit with a tan brown clutch and accessorised the attire with statement gold hoops and a choker.

Buy a similar product

Price: $42.41

Olive green is definitely our favourite green in the entire palette! ’s classy outfit made us love the colour even more than we already did. The 28-year-old actress made heads turn with her airport look which featured an orange striped crop top teamed with an olive green jacket and matching pants. Ms Bhatt further completed her look with a pair of black shades, tan sneakers and a white designer tote bag.

Buy a similar product

Price: $30.99

Sara Ali Khan loves to mix and match her outfits and come up with eye-catching and colour popping looks. The Coolie no.1 actress was seen wearing colour block coordinated outfit. She paired up a bright green skirt with a hot pink blazer and an azure blue crop top. Sara added just the perfect finishing touch with matching green strappy heels.

Buy a similar product

Price: $31.99

Shraddha Kapoor definitely has a thing for oversized jackets. The actress was spotted in another magnifying airport look that was so effortlessly styled. Ms Kapoor stepped out in classic casuals with a pair of blue skinny jeans paired with a simple black tank top. Her oversized red checked jacket was what caught everyone’s attention. The jacket acted as the perfect contrasting touch. She further revved up her outfit with a pair of high-top tie-up black boots.

Buy a similar product

Price: $20.29

Which actress styled her look the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: Actresses beat the summer heat with these colourful hues

Share your comment ×