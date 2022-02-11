Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon: 5 Celebs who proved green mini dresses are the new cool

Let this month more than any other remind you that you deserve the very best of everything. That's the kind of February we'd love to manifest. There were days when we'd scout for reasons to play dress up and now we have a solid one at hand, it's going to be a date-filled February. So many plans with bae, more the outfit-planning to do. To make each event count, let's get you to fall in love with mini green dresses. Every hue other than red right now sounds less glam. Never underestimate what green can bring to your table.

Here are a few lessons from Bollywood starlet's who proved mini green dresses have a glamourous edge and will never stop shining. Right here find tips that will teach you all about a slay game.

Suhana Khan

Her movie debut news isn't the only thing to go viral. The 21-year-old has some great style up her sleeves, especially she's an acer of how to don bodycon dresses most compellingly. As seen here, this ruched outfit bore the best of both worlds: a halter-neckline with cut-out detail. Ah, it looks like it was customised for her.

Shraddha Kapoor

So bold, so party-like, you'll want to wear this all day. The Saaho actress donned a mini sleeveless dress that had the straps and bust area of the attire coloured in black. The rest of her dress sparkled with mirrorwork. That's your tip on how to do OTT dressing right. Slide-in ankle-strap black stilettos.

Kriti Sanon

Blaze up the temps in a blazer dress. Wonder how to bring this to life? The Mimi actress donned an olive green blazer dress that entailed everything hot from the cut-out detail at the sides, a plunging neckline, shoulder pads to the asymmetric wrap-style skirt. Load up your look with silver accessories and lace-up black heels from Steve Madden.

Alia Bhatt

Is it time to say adios to winter fashion? Not when you have this full-sleeved olive green dress with you. The RRR actress opted for a ribbed knit dress that consisted of a deep V-neckline, balloon sleeves, a fabric belt that matched and cinched her waist, and an overlap detail. Boot up with combat boots if you want to score some brownie points.

Ananya Panday

Green is the new pretty and we absolutely second that. The Gehraiyaan star looked like a bombshell in David Koma's mini zipper dress. This plunging neckline dress had an enticing look with the off-shoulder feature that was further supported by double straps coloured all black. Love the colour contrast right?

Which diva's look do you wish to re-create? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us how to stay hooked to all things glam with midi skirts