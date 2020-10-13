Shraddha Kapoor to Anushka Sharma: 5 Times minimal celebrity nose pins had all our attention 

While heavy earrings and maang tikkas have shown splendor and opulence when it came to a look, a nose ring added more to these celebrities characters than anything else.

Experimenting with looks is always a good idea, especially when it comes to adding on accessories. While most people opt for heavy earrings, necklaces and even maang tikkas, they don't realise that one of the most under-rated pieces is the nose ring. It can elevate any look and add grace as well. Despite it being just for films, a number of divas have sported nose rings that have added to their characters on screen. Take a look at some of the most minimal nose rings we've come to love.

Sara Ali Khan

For Kedarnath, Sara kept her look fuss-free and sported a simple silver hoop nose ring to add to her desi look. While her lovely jhumkas had all the attention, Sara's look would be incomplete without her nose ring.

Ananya Panday

In her most recent film Khaali Peeli, Ananya strayed away from her usual avatar and sported a simple nose stud in the film, adding some drama to her character. We love how she sported kohl-lined eyes to add some edginess to the ethnic look.



In Stree, we got a peek at Shraddha Kapoor's desi look through her sarees, kurtas and ethnic suits that she styled with heavy accessories including necklaces, earrings and stunning nose studs in oxidised silver. Complete with kohl-lined eyes and a simple bindi, Shraddha's look in this film is truly unforgettable.



With the first promos of the film, Anushka's looks from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil went viral. The actress' boho style of incorporating her desi kurtas with jeans and boots, heavy oxidised earrings, kohl-lined eyes and her long glossy mane has stuck with us and resonated with many others.

Nora Fatehi

For a shoot, Nora looked sultry as she rocked a simple nose ring with her contemporary and edgy look. While all eyes were on her red lips and smokey eyes, it was her nose ring and silver oxidised necklace that stole our hearts!

Which diva do you think rocked the nose pin accessory best? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :youtube screen grab

