Shraddha Kapoor bundled up her maxi dress with a puffer jacket & boots at the airport: Yay or Nay?

The winter has set in and is in full swing. The chilly weather is not only perfect for bingeing on hot samosas and chai but also bringing out all those cosy and comfortable outfits, knit sweaters and more. Shraddha Kapoor is one actress who made the most of the drop in temperatures by bringing out her cosiest outfit and giving us a peek at it as well!

At the airport, the Ek Villain actress rocked a full-sleeve knit bodycon maxi dress in an olive green shade. The dress ended well below her knees and she even wore a pair of black leggings beneath, to keep herself warm. Over her dress, the 34-year-old actress rocked a tan coloured zip-up puffer jacket and brown face mask to match.

Over her leggings, Kapoor rocked a pair of black lace-up boots and accessorised her outfit with a customised puffer tote bag with her initial S printed on it and a pair of beaded bracelets. As she was snapped at the airport, Shraddha also stopped to pose with fans and made their day!

Shraddha's airport look was all things cosy and comfortable. The actress' winter fashion game is on-point but wouldn't make sense for those who aren't residing in locations with an extreme winter. We think the outfit sans the jacket and leggings would make for a comfortable look.

What are your thoughts on Shraddha Kapoor's airport look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

