Shraddha Kapoor can't get enough of green: 6 Times she showed us how to don pantsuits to pajamas in the shade

The actress has a soft spot for the leafy green shade and can't get enough of it. Take a look at all the time's she pulled off the shade right!

has managed to always leave us stunned with her on-screen performances. The actress has also time and again proved that she has an impeccable sense of style that remains unbeaten. She manages to look fabulous in every outfit she wears and ensures all eyes are on her. One shade that Shraddha can't get enough of though, is the natural, leafy green shade. Take a look at all the times she's sported outfits and rocked the colour.

For the promotions of Baaghi 3, the actress picked out a bright green pantsuit that she paired with nude heels as she posed with co-star Tiger Shroff. Poker straight hair and berry-hued lips completed this boss lady look.

At another promotional event, the actress glistened in an emerald green strapless fit and flare dress that had her looking radiant. Styled with simple silver stilettos, tousled locks and smokey eyes, this look is one we're saving for the future!

Even at traditional events, Shraddha has showcased her love for the shade. She looked splendid in this deep green Anita Dongre lehenga with a long kurta-style blouse, heavily embroidered lehenga and dupatta. Jhumkis and loads of highlighter completed her ethnic look.

In yet another desi look, this time by Saaksha and Kinni, Shraddha Kapoor looked elegant. She managed to carry off the heavily embroidered blouse and lehenga well and topped it off with a basic green dupatta. Black stilettos, a tousled mane and hoop earrings completed her look.

For yet another promotional event, Shraddha picked out another green pantsuit but this time in a gingham print. The navy blue and deep green chequered number styled with a basic crop top and her hair styled in a half-up manner was the perfect look to take from desk to dinner!

Shraddha Kapoor can't get over green even when she's off duty! She was spotted at the airport in a silk striped green pajama suit that she wore with comfortable white keds and her hair styled in a messy, bed-head manner.

We think the colour looks great on Shraddha, no wonder she seems to have a soft spot for it! What are your thoughts? Which of her outfits is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

