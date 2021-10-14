Shraddha Kapoor in a checkered crop top and wide legged jeans kept it casually natty; Yay or Nay?

A well-structured closet has a mix of everything that works from street to airport style. But, there's something if you may give it a thought that pants and tops can slip into any style circuit. We were quick to believe these as ever-happening outfits when actress Shraddha Kapoor was spotted last night in casuals. Check it out for tips.

Having played showstopper last week for the supremely talented designer Anamika Khanna at FDCI x LFW, the Baaghi actress isn’t here to take a break on walking ahead of the fashion charts with her flair for going chic. For the show itself, she was seen rehearsing in a green cropped top and blue jeans, yesterday was yet again a day committed to a crop top. She picked out a double-strapped white and checkered top that cropped to show off her toned midriff. Shraddha clubbed it with high-waisted blue wide-leg jeans. Now is the ideal time to pull out your casuals no matter what your mood suggests. Lazy, or chic, it sees no boundaries. The starlet styled her OOTN with black and white shoes that twinned her top to add a sporty touch.

To accessorise her simple look, she chose a black bag that featured a blue shoulder strap and she had her black mask kept handy. Her face had subtle eye makeup on with glossy pink lips, eyebrows brushed, and eyes tightlined in kohl. Her collar bones got the extra spotlight it deserved with her center-parted hair that sat right behind her shoulders.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

