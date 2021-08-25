Shraddha Kapoor in a crop top and ripped jeans showed how cool a street style game can be; Yay or Nay?

There’s no predetermined outfit to get your street style right. Everything in your closet deserves a chance although lightweight and easy-to-move around numbers seem like the finest option out there. We're sure jeans or dresses seem to be walking along with you, we get it how these can hit different when little details in these fits look great.

showed a case in point last night as she chose a crop tee and ripped jeans. She’s the star whose style vibe can resonate with anyone, no mishaps spotted often rather many winning tips to learn from her. From her multi-coloured dress to the airport to vivid wedding-perfect saree hues and her deep-set eyes making waves with one glam look at a point, she’s the fashion icon we all need in life. Her OOTN is attainable, dressed in a close-neck black and white crop top, she paired the sleeveless number with high-waisted ripped denim pants and frayed hemline. The floral printed top also came with horizontal stripes making for a fly casual case. She donned a black PureMe mask that looks well paired with her top.

Her gold hoop earrings and black mini bag with a matching sling were the accessories that played as the spiffy elements of her look. Your going-out outfit needn’t be complicated and less is more. Here’s the lesson you could use for days.

Do you like this outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

