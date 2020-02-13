Shraddha Kapoor debuts her spring style early as she steps out in a blue dress by Kanika Goyal; Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor rings in spring-early as she steps out in a gorgeous powder blue dress by Kanika Goyal. Check it out

has been on a roll in the recent past and there’s no denying that! The actress who was out and about promoting her movie, Street Dancer 3D alongside co-star, was definitely making sure to grab as many eyeballs as possible. For the promotions, the actress made sure to deck up in some of the most trendy jumpsuits to minidresses and bold makeup. While the actress kept it OTT for the promotions of the movie, she is back to her girly self as she stepped out and debuted her new spring wardrobe early.

For the day out, the Half Girlfriend actress made a stunning statement in a gorgeous mini dress by Kanika Goyal. The short hemmed dress showed enough of her long toned legs while it also bore a pleated hem. The shirt dress then featured a cutout along her waist that was concealed with white lace that added a textural element. A large wooden ring held both halves of the dress together while baggy sleeves added drama to the simple dress.

The Aashiqui 2 debutante then styled the look with white strappy heels while a pair of classic silver hoops served as perfect accesories.

For her glam, the diva kept it simple with glowy blushed tones on the cheeks and a baby pink lip. We are absolute fans of her look.

