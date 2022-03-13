Shraddha Kapoor defines an A-game summer style with a breezy maxi dress and white shirt: Yay or Nay?

Being a sunshine girl now feels like an everyday thing. It just feels so outdated to be stuck in winter and if you've been slacking style-wise, here's a dress that's just so light-weight and trendy. Summer is for triumphant bright hues but let's say we're can't just go by the books on all days. If you too are keen on nailing your style all through the season, here's a look that rightfully comes with a swoon-inducing warning.

Dresses are forever elegant, especially, the ones that can bring a breeze of comfort with it. To enter spring and summer on a fresh note with this maxi dress, take your tips now. Shraddha Kapoor brought another best game out as she picked out a gray lava shade of strappy dress that came with a V-neck and thigh-high slit. An ideal ensemble pick for lunch with your folks, you can style this slip dress with your classic and crisp white shirt. It not only adds a very cool touch to your look but also shows that a great styling hack is simply rewarding, just feels so right to make a standout fashion statement, isn't it?

A white shirt is always the right investment and to style it in many ways is the right way to put it into good use. The 35-year-old left her shirt unbuttoned and had its sleeves pulled up in a messy cute way and rocked her overall look with her new arm candy, Stella Mccartney handbag, and T-strap white stilettos. Wear your black sunnies up, your favourite gold earrings, and leave your tresses untied to sit pretty.

