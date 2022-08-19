Shraddha Kapoor in a Devnaagri anarkali suit painted a bright and perfect festive glam picture; Yay or Nay?

Is photogenic glam a term? Either way, let's get used to it. Festivities have begun, what does your inspiration-seeking and hoarding session look like? If you're going in for a well and bright vibe, you're in for some desi chic magic as you read on here. You may already know that Shraddha Kapoor is a style expert and dresses the part but what you could know today is that she's coloured our day bright today. Well, if this is what it takes to look simply fabulous on Krishna Janmashtami, we're beyond glad to replicate it.

Can we now declare that we've never met an anarkali suit we didn't like? The actress was spotted today in a fine silk Devnaagiri anarkali suit coloured all orange and complemented with ivory embroidery and much royalty to go with it. This ethnic set fired shots of elegance as the U-neck anarkali kurta featured panels that make for a beautiful flared silhouette. Twirl around and tell us you're not pleased?

This midi kurta consisted of embroidered sleeves with two slits on each side to define chicness, quite unusual, and an amazing modish take, isn't it? Teamed with palazzo pants that bore organza and embroidered-detailed hems, we love what we see. To pack it up further, Namrata Deepak combined these for the starlet with an organza dupatta that had heavy floral threadwork and a scalloped-like hem. Shraddha rounded off her look with standard ethnic look accessories, statement jhumkas, kadas, and heeled kolhapuris. Her hairdo had a middle part and layered waves. Wear that perfect bindi and minimal makeup to get you through festival-style glamour.

