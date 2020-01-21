Shraddha Kapoor dons a checkered pantsuit and it’s the perfect thing to wear to the office tomorrow

Shraddha Kapoor opts for the classic checkered pantsuit for the promotions of her new movie, Street Dancer 3D. Check it out

has always been the one to create a buzz when it comes down to her work front and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress who was last seen in Saaho alongside Prabhas will now be seen starring in Street Dancer 3D with . The 32-year-old star has already created quite a stir with the promotional events and now she is also been making sure to put her best foot forward when it comes down to fashion. From pleated skirts to jumpsuits and lehengas, the actress has done it all and this time around she chose for a classic checkered pantsuit to do the drill.

For her day out in Delhi, she opted for a grey pantsuit with checkered prints all over. It bore a classic silhouette but with a bit of an oversized fit. She ditched her shirt and just wore the blazer jacket while buttoning it in the front. She styled it with straight-cut culottes that hemmed right below her ankles.

The Aashiqui 2 actress then styled her long mane in brushed open soft curls that casually brushed her shoulders. Adding to it, she glammed up for the look with a flawless base, brushed in eyebrows and a neutral-toned lip. While doing so, she also covered most of her face with black round sunnies and accessorised her power ensemble with a pair of studded earrings. Lastly, she completed the look with a pair of white strappy heels that added height to her tall frame.

What are your thoughts about her look? Did you like it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More