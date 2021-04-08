Shraddha Kapoor enjoys her beach vacay at Maldives in a turquoise crochet top from Zara: Yay or Nay?

After her cousin’s wedding celebration, Shraddha Kapoor visited the Maldives again with an upgraded vacay wardrobe and we can’t stop gushing over it.

shows us how a perfect vacation should look like in her sunkissed pictures from the Maldives. Making the netizens envy her elegant style, gorgeous beach hair and flushed face, Shraddha shared a series of pictures basking in the sun twinning with the serene blues of the island. The Street Dancer 3D star is known for always keeping her best fashion foot forward no matter what the occasion is. Her choice for a family beach wedding in Rahul Mishra’s blue floral lehenga still stays in our minds rent-free is the proof. Be it quirky prints, solid colours or casual looks, the star never disappoints the fashion police with her sartorial choice and we think she upped her style game yet again in these vacay separates.

Shraddha Kapoor was seen having her soulful breakfast wearing her turquoise crop top from Zara which featured a deep V neckline and broad sleeve straps. She teamed it up with casual beige shorts from Stradivarius going in tune with the beach palette. The tie detail of her high-waisted cotton shorts gave it a fun touch and we love how Shraddha looked as cool as a cucumber in it. She accessorised the look with necklaces from Bhavya Ramesh Jewelry that complimented the plunging neckline of her crochet crop top and elevated her vacay style with a customised hat from Myaraa By Namrata Lodha. Her hat had her name embroidered with a star and looked perfect for this holiday season. She also carried a pearl white bag from Forever 21 to complete her casual-chic look.

Ditching makeup flaunting her natural beauty, the star styled her voluminous beach hair in a side-parted casual style that gave a sensuous spin to her stunning look. We think Shraddha’s beach day look deserves 10 on 10 and extra brownies points for her customised hat. What do you say? Yay or Nay?

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×