Shraddha Kapoor exudes elegance in a velvet dress by Ankita Studio: Yay or Nay?

The actress, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, gave us a lovely look today. Check it out!

Seems like there is no stopping . After acting and singing, she is now making a dance film that is already being talked about. The actress stars opposite and Nora Faterhi. The actress is all set to show off her dance moves yet again, in the film.

For her latest promotional look, the actress looked like a velvet wonder in a Marsala hued velvet number by Ankita. The outfit featured a fit and flare style. It hugged her at the top and from waist-down opened up with a slight flare at her calf muscles. The outfit featured a boat neck style and loose, puffy sleeves. The actress kept her look simple by completing it with basic black suede block heels.

For her makeup, the actress went all out with her glam. A clear, flawless base, cat-lined eyes, peachy cheeks, loads of highlighter and neutral lips did the trick. To go with the look, her hair was parted in the side in a poker-straight manner, making for a sleek look.

We thought Shraddha looked absolutely phenomenal in the dress that not only complimented her skin tone, but the silhouette flattered her figure well. She looked absolutely elegant in the dress and radiated elegance and grace in the outfit, making the entire a look a total yay from us!

What are your thoughts on Shraddha's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

