Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her tan & does airport style right in lime green shorts & a tropical tee: Yay or Nay?

Papped at the airport last evening, Shraddha Kapoor showed off her golden-brown skin in a pair of shorts and a simple tee. Tell us what you think!

One of Bollywood's leading ladies, anytime steps out she makes heads turn. The actress knows how to switch up her style based on the occasion and event. Shraddha is also known for her effortless and impeccable street style. She keeps it minimal and casual when need be and is all glammed up when she has to.

Last evening was a prime example of this. The Chicchore actress was spotted at the airport returning from a vacation. Keeping her look simple, Shraddha picked out a white tropical printed tee that she styled with mini lime green shorts that showed off her lean and tanned legs. She paired this with classic white sneakers and a black face mask. Her hair was pulled back into a neat ponytail and she didn't wear any makeup at all as she made her way back to the city.

We love that Shraddha always keeps her airport looks uncomplicated and wearable while also keeping the weather in mind. No over-the-top jackets, expensive bags or makeup entail her airport style.

The actress previously stepped out of the city to attend her cousin Prayank Sharma's wedding where rumoured beau Rohan Shreshta was also present as they wrung in her birthday in the Maldives! We can't wait to see the actress on the big screen again later this year.

What are your thoughts on Shraddha Kapoor's airport look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :viral bhayani

