Shraddha Kapoor GETS TROLLED by Diet Sabya who compares her dress to digestive drops packaging

Internet is now a new place where one can easily come to know what the world thinks about them. Real-time comments and likes now determine whether something is good or bad. This has however made trolling easy as people troll others while being anonymous or by creating fake accounts and not sharing their real identity. The biggest faces of Bollywood often fall prey to this behaviour.

Shraddha Kapor is the new victim to this, as a famous Instagram account, Diet Sabya makes a funny meme and compares the actress’s dress to a digestive drops packaging. The Street Dancer 3D actress who wore a metallic checkered bodycon dress in silver and black print looked strikingly similar to a digestive drops wrapper. While was clearly slaying in the metallic number, the resemblance is unmissable.

Fans of the account were quick to comment on the post and said, ‘Inspiration comes from everything and anything’, ‘I actually thought of the same thing, was unable to recall the name of the candy’. While people were busy commenting laughing emojis on the post, others really appreciated her look and said, ‘She looks gorgeous though’, ‘Hahahahahahahahah she is carrying it well though’, ‘It’s not funny at all. Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous!!!’, ‘But she is looking hot than swad’. To this, the famous Instagram account also commented ‘she is’. This clearly means that it was just part of the joke and even Diet Sabya approves of her look.

