Shraddha Kapoor gives a chic twist to a crisp white shirt as she gets papped in the city; Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor picks out a classic casual ensemble as she steps out in the city. Check it out

Who doesn’t love a white shirt? There are literally a million ways to style a white shirt and this wardrobe staple can be worn anywhere from the beach to the office and celebs are definitely taking advantage of this fact. We’ve often seen Bollywood divas showing us different ways to style the classic piece and today it proved to be no different.

We spotted coming back to the city (via waterways) and boy does she look chic while doing that! The actress picked out our favourite wardrobe staple - the white shirt and styled it with baggy mom jeans. The high-waisted jeans cinched her waist and cropped right around her ankles. While a pair of sneakers would have been a trendy choice of footwear with her classic ensemble, she switched things up and opted for a pair of black kolhapuri flats that made a statement. Matching the footwear, she picked out a black sling that held her phone while an oversized tote served as a perfect arm-candy. We love the phone sling!

While the casual outfit spoke for itself, she pulled her hair back in a high ponytail that added more to the vibe. With brushed in eyebrows, a flawless base, she covered her face with a mask that matched the rest of her accessories.

