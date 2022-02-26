Shraddha Kapoor gives her halter neck top & jeans look a pop of colour with orange heels; Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor often likes to keep her fashion game as comfortable as possible. She recently set our hearts on fire in her white lehenga look by Anita Dongre that redefined elegance and grace. Proving that she can pull off modern outfits equally well, the Baaghi 3 actress pulled off an uber-chic look yesterday. Her casual style synced with the modern millennials for its offbeat styling and design aesthetics. We love Shraddha’s fashion for its effortlessly cool vibes and chic casualness.

She was spotted at Maddock's office donning a white halter-style top and high waisted skinny jeans. Her white breezy top was perfect for the sunny weather as it featured an off-shoulder design with criss-cross straps around the neck giving it a halter-neck aesthetic. Her cosy top also featured batwing sleeves with skin fit cuffed hem that gave her look a millennial style tweak. Shraddha added a pop of colour to her simple look with bright orange heels that stood out and added oomph to her overall look. For makeup, the Street Dancer 3D actress opted for pink lips, well-groomed brows, kohl-rimmed eyes and hints of soft blush. She pulled back her centre-parted hair into a sleek ponytail and rounded off her snazzy look with tiny gold earrings as her only choice of accessory.

We think Shraddha’s casual look is a hit and can be easily recreated for a coffee date or intimate party. The offbeat design of her white top and teaming it with peppy tangy orange heels just spiced up the look and feel of her style. What do you think of her dope look; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

