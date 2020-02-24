Shraddha Kapoor gives her Pankaj and Nidhi denim dress a quirky spin as she promotes Baaghi 3: Yay or Nay?

The actress who is currently promoting her film opted for a denim dress that we can't stop staring at!

Today, Bollywood and fashion are two fields that are merging together like no other. Every celebrity wants to look their best no matter where they are heading or what they are doing. Be it running errands, heading to the airport or even the gym they look impeccable. And let's not even get started on when they need to hit the red carpet or get cleaned up for an event!

Promotions of their upcoming films also make for an excellent opportunity to show off their personal style and wardrobe.

The latest actress who's outfits we are seeing a lot of recently is none other than Baaghi 3 actress . For the promotions of her film where she stars opposite Tiger Shroff, Shraddha has been decking up. Her most recent outfit is by designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi, for whom Shraddha even played muse and showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week.

The actress picked out a denim wrap number by the designer duo. It featured a deep v-neck and was cropped high above her thighs. It also bore a white thick border with a woven texture on it. The white detailing was spread across her dress to make for a simple yet detailed pattern and contrast of colour on the otherwise ink blue number.

Shraddha was styled well by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri who picked out pristine white sneakers and large, oversized silver hoops to accessorise her look. Her hair was styled into messy beachy waves. Her makeup, on the other hand, was all about a clean, fresh look with filled-in brows, blush cheeks and pink lips to complete her look.

We thought Shraddha Kapoor's look for the event was fun and quirky and love the white detailing on the denim number.

What are your thoughts on Shraddha's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More