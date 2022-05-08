Shraddha Kapoor goes cutesy and a little too chic in a white crop top and black denim pants; Yay or Nay?

Give me glamour and some more of it is the kind of summer we wish to see. Rightly so, colours are being drenched on our screens every day and when we get enough of it let's just accept we go back to classics. Like the OG black and white combo. A comeback is in due, you think? Here's a dinner look that might inspire you to pull the same to date and maybe some shopping too, sounds like the opportunity you shouldn't miss out on, right?

You're in luck and credit goes to Shraddha Kapoor who was spotted outside a restaurant that's the hot favourite of celebrities. The 35-year-old pulled off a casual look in a white top that featured some intriguing details. Drama is in and we're here to appreciate it as the Saaho actress opted for a white crop top that brought to our minds a picture of old Hollywood style. With the slightly curvy square-like neckline, black circular buttons, and schfilli hem which was also seen on the bell sleeves, her top had much glamour. It was all cute in its element and was teamed with black denim pants that had a frayed hem.

To go with the spiffy tone, the Half Girlfriend actress ensured her accessories were in sync as well as she chose strappy stilettos and a mini black handbag. Her hair was styled into a ponytail and she kept her makeup much simple with a neutral-toned pout and filled-in eyebrows.

