From Shraddha Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 3 ways to style this pleated skirt!

Metallic, printed or solid; take your pick as we show you celeb-approved ways to wear this skirt.

A glorified schoolgirl skirt? Maybe that is what you could describe this skirt as. This pleated skirt has a little bit of a good girl vibe to it but it is also an extremely versatile garment. It doesn't hurt that it has a pretty cool name, this skirt is actually identified as a 'knife-pleated skirt'. It has a metallic version, we also have printed versions and solid coloured versions of the same. It was huge a while ago, and with the ‘90s trends, this is my petition to bring back this skirt. The thing you ought to love about this trend is that it looks good on all body types. It is ideal to travel with (when you can) because it barely needs any ironing or upkeep.

My favourite way to style this skirt is with a graphic tee and sneakers during the day and a tank top or blouse with heels at night. But that’s about me, now here’s how your favourite celebrities styled this knife-pleated skirt.

Type 1: Solid coloured

That’s the easiest one to style and the most versatile out of the lot. Solid colours with sheer fabric is ideal for the pleated skirt. You could wear it with a printed top, a solid coloured blouse or even a blazer! There are just too many options for this one.

here went for the complete girl next door vibe. Very simple and straightforward, her solid yellow skirt was paired with a white camisole and cropped jacket. The look was completed with dainty jewellery and nude heels. Take the jacket off and add some sneakers and this becomes more casual.

Type 2: Printed

The printed skirt is more of a complete ensemble by itself. You could wear it with a simple tank top and it would still make a statement.

Kareena Kapoor Khan paired this subtly printed skirt with another contrasting tropical print shirt. It looks great and print on print currently is a HUGE trend. If you opt for this, try and keep the other accessories to a minimum. Or take a cue from Bebo and wear clear heels.

Vaani Kapoor also paired this Fendi floral print skirt with a striped tank. To keep up the nude family here heels were tan too, bringing the whole look together.

Type 3: Metallic

This one is a personal favourite. I love the fluidity of the pleats merged with the metallic fabric.

is wearing a pretty gold skirt. What I love is how the stylist has gone against the vibe of the skirt and paired it with a camouflage jacket and heels. Fierce as it looks, at some point during this event Alia had swapped her heels for a gold pair of slip-on flats. And that’s exactly what you can do.

Shraddha really is the queen of this style. Her stylist paired the metallic silver midi skirt with a bright printed corset. This gave the look a sort of chic tin-woman look. (Wizard of oz anyone?) Again the accessories were extremely minimal with only some hoops.

Well, that’s that. That’s my petition. Would you wear this skirt?

