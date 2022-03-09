Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday: 7 Divas who proved cargo pants are everything love

Not everything under the sartorial sky fits the wear-everywhere kind of a bill but your cargo pants can serve you fashionably well even in the summers because think of how utilitarian these can be. True to form, these bottoms are majorly baggy and are gifted in the sense that these will never stop playing cool. If you're currently packing away your winter essentials, leave more than a little room for cargos as you step into a new season with the hope of an A1-style game. Here are the lessons we borrowed from fashion mavens and we can't wait to share them with you.

Janhvi Kapoor

It's 2022 and don't tell us that black, blue, and white pants are all you need. Get moss green pants that look simply fun and style it with a white sleeveless crop top that bore side tie-up details. For a sporty approach with sneakers and accessorise it just as Roohi actress with tinted aviators and Off-White's black shoulder bag.

Ananya Panday

Denim is old, you think? You can still be a trendsetter and this is something we thank the Gehraiyaan actress for showing us how it's done. The starlet wore a maroon corset top with contrast stitch detailing and put it together with denim pants that bore 3D patch pockets. Be sporty and go with shoes that are spot-on and up your accessory game with gold hoops.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mommy and style queen on duty! Take the laid-back level of cool to your work with a stripe printed shirt and cargo pants. Kolhapuris and casuals? Fabulous is the word. Carry your sunnies, our days now look bright as chills have taken the back seat.

Disha Patani

Every day is good to look the nattiest. The Malang star chose camo printed pants and complimented her OOTD with a white crop top that had a dashing cut-out pink Adidas top playing perfectly. Feelin' them sporty spirit? Converse shoes are your answer.

Shraddha Kapoor

No matter how modish you want your wardrobe to look, it's incomplete without the retro favourite print, polka dots. Here's B-town's cutie, the Saaho actress rocked a white ruched top with sheer sleeves to make it look finely sealed with beige cargo pants. Get a brown tote, black flip flops, and black sunnies to call it downright top-notch.

Gigi Hadid

She's one stunning supermodel who'll make you want all possible pants in every colour. Cargos that feature multiple zips can almost make you forget your bags that can carry essentials. A tight-fitted black crop top, black sunnies, and combat boots will have you rocking.

Kylie Jenner

A dressier take on your casual and classic blue and white combo. Combine a one-shoulder crop top with heavily-pocketed denim pants. Somebody teach us how to stop loving her accessories from the pointed-toe pumps to sunnies and a mini hobo bag.

