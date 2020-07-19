Shraddha Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Silk sarees are EVERY Bollywood diva's most prized ethnic wear

Sure everybody loves their lehengas and salwars, but silk sarees have a made a place in the hearts of celebrities. Take a look at how they have sported it!

Be it Benarasi, Kanjeevaram, Chanderi or any other variation of it, silk sarees have become a wardrobe staple for not just us, but celebrities as well. In a shade of rainbow colours or their favourite shades, every celebrity today has at least one silk saree in their closets.

The silky, shiny material looks rich and regal, making the wearer look no less than a royal in it.

It has fast become a go-to for many celebrities who sport it at events, weddings and functions. Take a look at how the who's who of Bollywood have been wearing silk sarees so far.



The Street Dancer 3D actress picked out a number from her mother's closet in a bright purple shade. Looking as traditional as ever with flowers in her hair and kohl-clad eyes, Shraddha Kapoor proved that she definitely knows how to carry off bright shades and ethnic wear.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Looking like the Begum that she is, Kareena looked regal in an emerald green silk saree by Raw Mango. She styled it simply with a large matching emerald neckpiece, kohl-smudged eyes and sindoor on her forehead with her long rant styled in a wavy, voluminous manner.



A lover of all things ethnic, Deepika Padukone has a range of silk sarees to choose from. One that we loved her in, is this baby pink Benarasi silk Sabyasachi number. Her hair was styled in a sleek manner and pulled back into a neat bun, showing off her clear skin, making for a simple yet elegant look.

Karisma Kapoor

Also a huge fan of ethnic wear, Karisma Kapoor has a huge collection of everything from Anarklais to sarees. She picked an unusual shade to sport as a silk saree - ivory. The Raw Mango number featured golden embroidery on it and she styled it with a matching potli and white flowers in her hair, looking feminine and graceful.



A lover of all things handloom, Kangana is a huge advocate of ethnic wear and has a large collection of sarees. She loves them so much she even wore a saree to the Cannes Film Festival, to show off her obsession with them! She styled her silk saree with a corset-like waist belt and purple. gloves to make for an elegant yet contemporary look.



A fashionista in a true sense, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has a collection of everything trending. Safe to say, silk sarees have a space in her wardrobe. She wore a pastel yellow number with an unusual off-shoulder blouse that showed off her collar bones. With her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, she looked elegant and carried off the saree well!

Janhvi Kapoor

Rarely do we see younger stars in silk numbers. But breaking the norms, Janhvi Kapoor donned an ombre white and pink silk saree from her late mother, 's collection. She wore jhumkas, a bangle and lined yer eyes with a dark liner to complete her stunning look.

Jonas

There's a reason PeeCee is known as the Desi Girl and it's not just because of the song! Despite entering the Hollywood industry, Priyanka Chopra hasn't let go of her desi roots and still holds on to her favourite numbers. This gold silk saree with a green blouse is case in point. Complete with her favourite dark lipstick and glossy hair, nobody looks better than Mrs Jonas in the saree!



A lover of all things minimalistic, Anushka doesn't hesitate to glam up when she needs to. She stepped out of her comfort zone with this red silk Sabyasachi saree and looked nothing short of royal alongside beau Virat Kohli.

Sindoor, heavy jhumkas and a large gold statement neckpiece complete with flowers in her hair made her look every bit of an Indian princess!

