Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: 7 Celebs and their breezy cute white maxi dresses

In honour of the chicest outfit to exist, let's talk about a white maxi dress. It's no longer the best-kept secret of glam summer strolls for monsoon has welcomed its classy appeal even before we knew it. Looks like a white maxi dress is now the accepted perennial ensemble and some brilliant examples in white have been showcased by your Bollywood beauties. Just be aware of its thunder-stealing appeal that may cajole you to give all your other favourite outfits a backseat as soon as possible. Fashionistas like Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja have shown us how to adore white maxi dresses to bits. Check these out!

Kiara Advani

The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress had her test drive done right with a maxi dress long ago. This tiered dress received her vote as she donned it to a Sunday salon session. Kiara's strappy Zara maxi dress featured ruffle detailing as well. She styled her look with white flip-flops from Melissa.

Tara Sutaria

We're not sure whether the Ek Villain Returns actress loves white or the hue loves her more. These together are a perfect match. You can wear your brunch look just as she did in a bodycon maxi dress. It was strap-free and was rounded off with pointed-toe nude heels and a single silver chain.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Spotted: A star in a star-like maxi dress. This bishop-sleeved dress had white polka dots, a turtleneck, and a smock detailed waist and flowy-silhouetted skirt. Make this your night-out fit and accessory it up with a clutch and stilettos. Choose a bright colour or stick to muted tones.

Shanaya Kapoor

Can you name a dress that can pack a pretty punch on any day or night? Hint: WMD. It can't get any more obvious, it's a white maxi dress. The Bedhadak actress showed fine inspiration in a tiered maxi dress that featured a deep neckline, noodle straps, and a smocked-detailed bodice. Nail your look with stilettos or flat footwear.

Katrina Kaif

It takes the bare minimum for a white maxi dress to pull the stops and deliver the glamour you need. When on a Maldivian holiday, the Sooryavanshi actress picked out a Love Shack Fancy monotoned white maxi dress which featured a deep V-neckline, side cut-outs, and sheer sleeves. Looks like a lovely catch, right? Go, glam up!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The newest mommy in B-town rocked a sleeveless white maxi dress when on an International holiday. She sported a chic number by designer Ralph and Russo which had the finish of a suit given the notched lapels, pockets, an overlap detail, and a broad belt. Her natty look also included a Louis Vuitton sling bag and loafers.

Shraddha Kapoor

A belt bag, combat boots, sunnies, and a white maxi dress, all spiffy together. The Saaho actress as usual pumped up her fashionista energy. We see a beautiful blend of white and black. Would you wear the same to the airport?

