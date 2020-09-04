Shraddha Kapoor, Katy Perry to Hina Khan: 7 Times celebrities gave lessons on how to rock holographic outfits

Metallic, iridescent holographic outfits were all the rage among celebrities local and international sometime back. Take a look at how each one of them rocked the trend and looked sizzling!

When it comes to fashion, every celebrity wants to bring their A-game forward. Always on board with the latest trends, celebrities are the first to sport it or set trends themselves! A trend that took made its set space on international waters is the holographic trend. The shimmery material causes a varied pattern and colours, making for a striking outfit that makes eye pop. Take a look at how some of the biggest celebrities have sported it.



For the promotions of a film, Shraddha picked out a mini dress that showed off her legs and bore a plunging neckline. The dress also came with large, puffy sleeves that added some volume to it.

Sara Ali Khan

The Simmba actress showed off her experimental side in a pair of flared pants made from a shimmery holographic material. Paired with a simple black cropped top, Sara's look made for a striking one.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood also played showstopper for a fashion show in a shimmery holographic pleated cut-out dress that came with an off-shoulder pattern. Her long locks were styled into loose, breezy waves and complimented her look.



The popular television actress also hopped on to the bandwagon and sported a metallic, fringe holographic pencil skirt with a simple crisp white top that bore sheer, puffy sleeves. The outfit made for a perfect mix of subtle and glam and she carried it off well.

Katy Perry

American singer and songwriter Katy Perry too carried off the trend with total ease. The Daisy singer rocked a holographic halter top and skirt co-ord set. She pulled her hair up into a high ponytail for a bold look on stage.

Nayanthara

The South star also hopped on to the bandwagon and how! Nayanthara picked out a high-waisted holographic sequin skirt that bore a thigh-high slit to it. She styled this with a simple tee and white sneakers for a comfortable yet stylish off-duty look.

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti also looked stylish in a mini skirt that she wore over a simple white graphic tee. Styled with holographic t-strap heels to match her skirt, she made for a fun and quirky look in the outfit.

Who do you think looked best in the hologram outfit? Comment below and let us know.

