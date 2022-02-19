Shraddha Kapoor keeps it casual & cosy in a stary co-ord set by Sheena Trehan at the airport; Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor has always been a slayer when it comes to acing the airport fashion game. She is known to pull off all look equally well and though hasn’t been on our charts recently for putting forth memorable OTT looks, the actress manages to steal hearts with her casual and comfy looks. Keeping up the spirits, Shraddha once again grabbed the eyeballs yesterday as she was papped at the Mumbai airport looking chic in a muted brown co-ord set.

Styled by her go-to stylist Namrata Deepak, Shraddha was clad in a shimmery yet subtle toned co-ord set from Sheena Trehan. The textured cotton jacquard set worth Rs 9000 featured a fitted upper sleeveless waistcoat and loose wide-legged trousers acing the star print on print combo flawlessly. Her button-down jacket bore a scooped neckline and scalloped hem. It was definitely a head-turner thanks to the bold and white star prints on it. Shraddha teamed the starry look with brown-tinted chic sunglasses from The Tinted Story and beige hued block heels from Zara. She carried a matching brown tote bag and completed the look perfectly. The casual cool look is perfect for travel and Shraddha ditched all accessories and wore minimal makeup featuring bright pink lips, well-groomed brows and flaunted her fresh face. She also wore a matching mask keeping safety in mind while all together putting forth a monochromatic stylish look.

On the work front, the Baaghi 3 actress is currently working on Luv Ranjan’s yet to be titled directorial with Ranbir Kapoor.

What do you think of her casual-chic airport look; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

