Shraddha Kapoor keeps it casual and a little too chic in an orange top & blue denim pants; Yay or Nay?

Nothing feels more apt at this moment than keeping with the tradition of summer's must-have colours. Orange is a favourite and to paint our closets so bright with this hue is a mood. It's sour but looks sweet. That's the catch, right? Good News: We found a casual look. No, there are no prints and neon, that's not the only song we know to sing this season. Comfort your eyes for now and soon your closets. Need a top that provides everything extra, thinking glam already, aren't you? Because we are with Shraddha Kapoor's latest look as our reference.

The Ek Villain actress was spotted outside a shoot location this evening and she looked so fresh. Look your best as you head to date in a seriously natty look. Style tips to take notes of, Shraddha's take on a not-so-regular orange top is what makes it our favourite for days and nights too. Inspired from the pages of the Victorian era fashion, this organza attire had a frilled high-neck, a subtle ruched detailing, and leg-o'-mutton sleeves. This was teamed with blue straight-fit jeans which had mini side slits and a ripped hem.

Shraddha's candy-licious OOTD was styled with mini gold hoop earrings and heeled stilettos. The 35-year-old looked lovely as she was glammed up with red lipstick, a winged eyeliner, and a high ponytail styled into a wavy texture with tendrils that sat as pretty as possible.

