Shraddha Kapoor keeps it fun & fab as she goes casual in Balmain's baseball cap: Yay or Nay?

Many outfits are stepping in to shake up your lockdown wardrobe but life isn't as easy one would predict that joggers are meant to leave. Especially when coloured in monochrome, would you leave the one that is all about the cool flair? No matter how busy a calendar you have, you may run to your dresses but you'll soon be back to your athleisure wear.

May we rekindle the love you once shared with your favourite top and jogger pants? Shraddha Kapoor's latest pick is the lesson you need before you deem yourself to be deprived of comfort. The 34-year-old star was spotted at a dubbing studio dressed in a sleeveless ribbed tank top which also bore a few stripes in the same shade. It was too sporty yet a chic one with the top that was tucked inside her joggers. This look isn’t best when you walk into your gym alone but you could use it to go shopping or have a fun evening tea time with your best buddy. No wonder the Chhichhore actress is a favourite of all fashion enthusiasts for she’s ever-so relatable with her choice of outfits.

Shraddha accessorised her OOTD with black shoes, a mask, a jacket in hand, and a crossbody black leather bag. But, you could guess she made it look extra chic with Balmain's baseball cap that had geometric logo embroidered on it in white and black. Tell us how hard is it to look away from the stylish aesthetic of this cap? You can totally wear this cap with hues like black, brown, and white casual outfits.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 8 Times Sara Ali Khan showed how to be an outfit repeater in the most glamorous way