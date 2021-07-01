Shraddha Kapoor keeps it QUIRKY in a printed coordinated loungewear set: Yay or Nay?

Shraddha was spotted after a long time, out and about in the city. Take a look at her choice of outfit for the day!

With the lockdown being relaxed, more celebrities have begun stepping out off-late. Be it running errands, commencing shoots or even attending events, they've been at it while also following safety precautions at the same time.

Spotted after quite a long break earlier today, was . The Street Dancer 3D actress stepped out today and was a treat to the eyes for fans, paparazzi and fashionistas!

Seems like Kapoor isn't over the idea of comfortable and relaxed outfits. The Saaho actor kept it simple in a coordinated pastel outfit that featured an Aztec print on it in multiple colours. The 34-year-old actor's outfit featured a jumper and matching jogger pants set that she styled with tan slippers and a boho woven bag. Shraddha further completed this look with a pair of geeky glasses, a black face mask and a reusable pastel pink water bottle.

Making a strong case for not wearing makeup while stepping out casually, all the Baadhi actress did was left her hair free.

Shraddha stopped and even posed for the paparazzi in her multicolour outfit, looking absolutely adorable. The Aashiqui 2 star has always been comfortable heading out with barely-there or no makeup to let her skin breathe and ensuring her pores aren't blocked. While she mostly prefers dressing up, seems like staying at home for months together has gotten to her for her to pick this look. Nonetheless, we love her off-duty look!

