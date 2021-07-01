  1. Home
  2. fashion

Shraddha Kapoor keeps it QUIRKY in a printed coordinated loungewear set: Yay or Nay?

Shraddha was spotted after a long time, out and about in the city. Take a look at her choice of outfit for the day!
27082 reads Mumbai Updated: July 2, 2021 12:18 pm
Shraddha Kapoor keeps it QUIRKY in a printed coordinated loungewear set: Yay or Nay? Shraddha Kapoor keeps it QUIRKY in a printed coordinated loungewear set: Yay or Nay?
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With the lockdown being relaxed, more celebrities have begun stepping out off-late. Be it running errands, commencing shoots or even attending events, they've been at it while also following safety precautions at the same time.
Spotted after quite a long break earlier today, was Shraddha Kapoor. The Street Dancer 3D actress stepped out today and was a treat to the eyes for fans, paparazzi and fashionistas!

Seems like Kapoor isn't over the idea of comfortable and relaxed outfits. The Saaho actor kept it simple in a coordinated pastel outfit that featured an Aztec print on it in multiple colours. The 34-year-old actor's outfit featured a jumper and matching jogger pants set that she styled with tan slippers and a boho woven bag. Shraddha further completed this look with a pair of geeky glasses, a black face mask and a reusable pastel pink water bottle.
Making a strong case for not wearing makeup while stepping out casually, all the Baadhi actress did was left her hair free.

Shraddha stopped and even posed for the paparazzi in her multicolour outfit, looking absolutely adorable. The Aashiqui 2 star has always been comfortable heading out with barely-there or no makeup to let her skin breathe and ensuring her pores aren't blocked. While she mostly prefers dressing up, seems like staying at home for months together has gotten to her for her to pick this look. Nonetheless, we love her off-duty look!
What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid dress up in all black & show off their abs at Jacquemus' show in Paris

Credits :viral bhayani

You may like these
Shraddha Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: 5 Leading ladies that rocked street style wear with grace
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 Leading ladies who looked pristine in all-white
Kriti Sanon aces her street style look in plaid co ord & we love the way she draped her shirt; Yay or Nay?
Kareena Kapoor to Shraddha Kapoor: Bollywood Divas show how to bring green into our wardrobes
Shraddha Kapoor’s wedding ready outfits were ALWAYS about playing it pretty: Here’s the proof you need
Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: 3 monsoon fits you need to try for your next date night with bae
Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Hate her

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Eeww mouse is out

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Yay nice

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Looks comfortable