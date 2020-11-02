Shraddha Kapoor keeps it simple in a cut out cotton lace and patchwork dress from Spring Diaries: Yay or Nay?

The actress who stepped out yesterday to attend a birthday, picked out a simple cotton dress for the event. Take a closer look!

No matter what she wears, looks good in. Both on and off the big screen, Shraddha has managed to keep her fashion game strong, sporting some of the most basic outfits and carrying them off well. The actress who has been keeping a low profile off late, stepped out to attend her aunt's birthday party in the city, with close family and friends. The actress decided to keep it simple for the event and picked out a subtle yet basic dress for the occasion.

Shraddha Kapoor picked out a pastel blue spaghetti strap slip dress by Spring Diaries. The blue cotton dress bore white lace patchwork on it and an oval cut-out at her waist, showing off her toned torso. The dress ended at her ankles and Shraddha completed the look with simple tan kolhapuris by Aprajita Toor and a pleated creamy white sling bag.

Not just her outfit, the diva kept her makeup simple too. Barely-there makeup making for the no-makeup look, her hair air dried and parted to one side, and kohl-lined eyes completed Shraddha's simple yet chic look.

Her dress is perfect to take to a beach for a vacation or to wear in summer to beat the heat, for it is airy enough. Shraddha's footwear looked out-of-place as simple slides would have been a better pick than ethnic footwear. Her bag, we love!

What are your thoughts on Shraddha Kapoor's latest off-duty look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :pinkvilla

