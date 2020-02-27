Shraddha Kapoor keeps it simple in H&M for Baaghi 3 promotions; Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor makes the most of her spring wardrobe in a colourful ensemble. Check it out

has been on a roll in the recent past and there’s no denying that! The actress who was out and about promoting her movie, Street Dancer 3D alongside co-star, was definitely making sure to grab as many eyeballs as possible. For the promotions, the actress made sure to deck up in some of the most trendy jumpsuits to minidresses and bold makeup. While the actress kept it quirky for the promotions of the movie, she is back to her girly self as she stepped out and stepped out in her new spring wardrobe.

Ms Kapoor who is now promoting her new movie Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ritiesh Deshmukh is making the most of her summer wardrobe. Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the diva made a stunning statement in a floral skirt. The high-waisted skirt hug her body and later transcended in a long ruffled hem. She styled it with the very trendy lavender coloured solid tee that perfectly accentuated her curves.

Adding to her look, she styled her long brunette mane in soft open waves that set the mood right for the summer wardrobe.

For her glam, the diva kept it simple with a soft smokey eye, glowy blushed tones on the cheeks and a baby pink lip. We are absolute fans of her look.

