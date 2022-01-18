Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone: 7 divas who showed how to bring heat in winter with velvet

Without an iota of a second thought, we can all happily admit that velvet helps define winter fashion better. It knows how to exactly hit you up with the right share of warmth and would we want it any other way? This is something we dig even while we're almost at the peak of bidding goodbye to the cold season. It's easy to find your dream outfit in this fabric as it continues to take the fashion arena by storm with its gift to excel at all times.

Whether you want to look for an outfit that's steeped in tradition or the one that fits your modern-day style fantasies, velvets have been around for a long time to prove how versatile these can be. Below we've put together inspiration we've taken from the style diaries of the leading ladies of Bollywood. We hope you're as stoked as us to re-create these looks.

Alia Bhatt

The wedding season won't leave your back soon. Stick to a no-frills look like the RRR actress who pulled off a gorgeous look when promoting her movie. She wore a Sabyasachi lehenga coloured in rusted gold. The 28-year-old's outfit brought elegance with the V-neck velvet blouse, a tulle embroidered skirt, and a dupatta that matched her blouse. Its embroidered border with sequins is just unmissable. Her regal jhumkas and ring look like a treat!

Deepika Padukone

For an endless amount of chicness, wear a black dress to a party. The Padmaavat actress wore her midi-length outfit with a layered necklace beautifully laced with pearls. The sleeveless dress had a sexy back that brought oomph and it looked max perfect with ankle-strap stilettos and a sling bag.

Anushka Sharma

Let your brunch or party outfit speak for itself, glamourously. Let's take our lesson from the pro-dresser. Clad in a velvet pantsuit, the 33-year-old wore the sleeveless wrap-style suit with colour-coordinating flared trousers. She styled it with hoops and strappy stilettos.

Kiara Advani

Bombshell is truly her second name. Who said every party outfit shouldn't be sexy? The three-piece set entailed a bustier crop top, suit, and high-waist flared pants. She rounded out her look with statement earrings.

Shraddha Kapoor

It's only fitting to pick black for at least one of the pre-wedding celebrations as a guest. The hue that truly understands the winning language. She picked out a velvet set from Reem Acra that featured a baroque print top with tie-up detail and wide-legged pants. Keep it on-fleek with edgy earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Lockdown is back. So, is the need for WFH. Time to get back to our kaftan ritual. Want to make it a dressy deal? Well, Miss Kapoor's black velvet kaftan is symbolic of grace. The Sureena Chowdhri attire featured an embroidered neckline and a bright purple border with gold sequins attached. A minimalistic way to accessorise this would be with gold earrings.

Sonam Kapoor

A black gown is never too mainstream when you have something as slay-worthy as this Yanina Couture creation. This entailed a plunging neckline and the sheer yoke looked quirky with dancers placed on shoulders. The tulle sleeves created the illusion of a skirt making this an avant-garde piece. The 36-year-old finished off her party look with a clutch and a studded necklace.

Whose outfit looks the most beautiful? Let us know in the comments section.

