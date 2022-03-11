Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani to Disha Patani: 6 Divas who showed how to slay summer style with denim skirts

Don't know whether it's our eyes that fail to notice everything else when denim is in the picture or is it just us fashionistas following the season's norm. Denim is out and so is our obsession reigning for how cute it can be. No amount of updates on the sartorial map should stop you from living the classic life with this comforting fabric. With a keen eye on what's hot this season, blue denim skirts are back to make heads turn for sexy is we all see.

Shraddha Kapoor

Calling all the admirers of floral print, Spring is here! So, let your unapologetic hoarding game begin. Tucking in your shirt is perfect to keep your look neat how about a skirt's hem that complements that of your skirt? All hail Shaleena Nathani for curating this look. The Saaho actress wore a full-sleeved shirt that came with ruffles and a mandarin collar. This was combined with a high-waist denim frayed skirt, ankle-strap silver heels, and pearl-drop earrings to round out the look.

Disha Patani

In the mood to flash some hot dose of glamour? The Malang actress is your style guru for the season. She wore a strappy metallic top with a cowl neck and teamed it with a high-waist mini skirt that bore a light acid-washed effect. A heavily accessorised look with all things silver will make this date night look a fine one for you.

Alia Bhatt

All the good aesthetics start with a tie-dye tee. And, this one with the right slogan is just goals. Coloured in dual shades, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress paired this crew-neck printed t-shirt with a blue skirt that bore a frayed hem. Match these up with espadrilles to make a statement!

Kiara Advani

Will denim ever take a backseat? Not when such a set exists. The Kabir Singh starlet wore everything H&M and she styled her graphic printed t-shirt with a jacket and mini skirt that bore embellishments. A little drama can totally spice up your look. Accessorise it with hoop earrings, silver accessories, and green neon heels. We sort of love the colour madness here!

Tara Sutaria

Looking for a skirt that's more playful and cute than sexy? This super short denim number beautified with colourful embellishments can instantly switch up a look. Style it with a yellow tank top, grab your white kicks and hoop earrings, you're ready, slayer!

Ananya Panday

No matter what you look for in a style, let chic be the word that's forever known to you. Are you travelling in less than a month? Nothing can look cooler than a double-shaded mini skirt that had a cropped asymmetric hem to make modish the norm. The Gehraiyaan girl looked adorable as she dressed up in a printed ivory t-shirt that read, "Less pop, more culture" and finished off her look with a tote bag and multi-coloured kicks.

Pick your favourite look and let us know in the comments below.

