Shraddha Kapoor in Krésha Bajaj's zariya sari and sheer blouse looks like a dreamy desi diva: Yay or Nay?

Two days to go for another year to kick in and to say we've had quite the year would be an understatement. Packed with challenges and cheer, everybody hopefully has had a chance at dressing up OTT at least once. We also saw a spike in weddings that were held virtually and gradually shifted to IRL. And, here's when we went back to loving and obsessing over the timeless piece, fondly referred to as sarees. Here's another saree that looks numero uno, co contemporary, and utterly fabulous.

If you've played around with silk and simple printed sarees, we suggest you go for something full of party and prettiness. Today, our screens were suddenly glammed up courtesy of Shraddha Kapoor's another dolled move in Krésha Bajaj's creation. The peach Zariya Sari made with organza brought the effect of sheer with it which has been the trend for a long time now. The scalloped border is designed with pink thread work embroidery, and those beads in shades of silver, brown, and pink prove these have the charming potential to complete a look.

A blouse often makes or breaks the beauty of a look and this did the former, of course. Shraddha looked ravishing in this saree that was teamed with a full-sleeved sheer blouse that's usually paired with the Coraline sari from the Mumbai-based designer's collection itself. The sheer number was well embroidered as it bore a fish scale pattern that was complemented with glass beads and sequins spread amply. Stylist Namrata Deepak chose to keep the accessory department limited to pink earrings alone from Jet Gems. Her sleek hair was brushed neatly, matte makeup was done to perfection with a swipe of highlighter, glittery eyelids and soft smokey eyes look solid gold on the 34-year-old.

