Shraddha Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: 5 Leading ladies that rocked street style wear with grace

These leading ladies inspired us to bring out our individualism rather than focusing on fashion trends with their choice of street style wear.

Street fashion has emerged from the grassroots streetwear and is generally associated with youth culture. It is a huge part of contemporary fashion as it is considered to be extremely hip, modish and super comfy. It helps you bring out your individual style and personality rather than solely going about with the fashion trends. You can demonstrate your individual identity, in addition to intersecting styles or trends. Our Bollywood leading ladies have been spotted nailing the street style look several times in recent times and they surely are making headlines with it. Here, we have a list of our favourite divas carrying the street fashion with grace and confidence.

The bubbly Alia Bhatt took the airport look game up a notch as she was spotted wearing a floral oversized denim jacket along with dark blue denims. The actress wore a plain round-neck powder blue t-shirt that she tucked in from the front underneath the abstract jacket. She teamed her look with round frames, white sneakers and a vibrant mustard yellow handbag that added a contrasting touch.

The graceful Shraddha Kapoor added her own touch of glam to the street style wear as she teamed her denim shirt with a white skater skirt. She further upgraded the look by layered it with an oversized cream jacket. The Baaghi 2 actress completed the chic ensemble with a beige-coloured sling bag and white peep-toe sandals.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor added a tinge of street style to her casual wear as she stepped out wearing a quirky printed white top with a pair of distressed denim jeans. The classic combination of white t-shirt and blue denims never really goes out of style. The millennial star tied a side knot to her t-shirt and added an extra glam to the look. She paired the look with ankle-length boots and a tote bag.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon brought street style into her vacay looks as she was spotted on the streets of New York wearing a chic and urbane ensemble. The Raabta actress was sporting a black crop top with a pink jacket and light blue mom jeans. She completed her modish look with a classy pair of oversized shades, white sneakers and a funky abstract handbag.

If there is anyone who can carry street style fashion with utmost confidence it is definitely Deepika Padukone. The actress always manages to stand out with her outfit choices. She was seen wearing a pair of silver leather pants with a plain white t-shirt. The stunning Ram Leela actress completed the outfit with black sunglasses, white sneakers and a handbag. She further accessorised the look with a watch and statement earrings.

Which actress inspired you to bring street style fashion into your wardrobe? Let us know in the comments below.

