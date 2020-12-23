Shraddha Kapoor looks DIVINE in a dramatic Gauri and Nainika gown: Yay or Nay?

The actress stepped out all dressed up yesterday in a dramatic gown by the designer duo. Take a closer look below.

knows how to put up a show. The actress has been keeping her head low but stepped out yesterday for a promotional event with dad Shakti Kapoor and co-star Rajmukkar Rao in a splendid dress that we couldn't take our eyes off!

For the event, she was styled by celebrity stylist Namrata for the event who ensured the actress looked magnificent. The Ok Jaanu actress picked out a colour blocked black and blue dramatic number by Gauri and Nainika for the event. Her outfit which bore a black bustier top featured a sweetheart neckline. From waist-down, the outfit was a body hugging blue skirt that ended at her ankles. It featured simple botanical embroidery in bright green and yellow shades. The outfit also featured a cape-style silhouette at the back that gave her outfit a dramatic look.

Delicate net material made for see-through sleeves for the outfit.

Shraddha kept the look simple and styled it with silver and sapphire earrings and black pumps.

Her hair was styled into loose, glossy waves and her makeup was on point, with basic eyeliner, filled-in brows and nude glossy lips to complete her fuss-free look.

We loved Shraddha Kapoor's look from head to toe and love how she didn't overdo it with the makeup or accessories. The key to most of the actress' elegant looks seems to be about keeping it simple and minimal!

What are your thoughts on Shraddha Kapoor's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

