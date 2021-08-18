Shraddha Kapoor looks effortlessly chic and elegant in this Zara outfit: Yay or Nay?

has always been a vision to sore eyes. Be it her ultra-glam fashion looks or keeping it casual, she never fails to make an impression. Her girl-next-door style has always been loved by the netizens. Not just for her sensible style, she is also admired by many because of her calm demeanour. Her people-friendly attitude has gained thousands of followers during her time in the industry. Over the years, she has been considered the most genial star in B-town.

From posing in front of the shutterbugs to gently smiling for pictures, the 'Ok Jaanu' actress has always left her fans delighted. Recently, she was spotted outside a Mumbai salon in a Zara ensemble where she happily obliged to pose for the paps and was seen waving towards them. Shraddha often likes to keep it casual and comfy. So for her latest outing, she oozed elegance in a neon green crop top and high-waisted baggy pants by the Spanish fashion house, Zara.

As witnessed multiple times, her wardrobe is full of trendy and snuggly clothes. She decided to pair it with white heels and a white sling bag. She accessorised only with a pair of hoop earrings and tied her hair in a top bun. For makeup, she lined her eyes in a winged manner. She matched her beige mask with her baggy pants and was smiling throughout but did not open her mask for once abiding by the Covid-19 protocols. Anyway, she looked snazzy with or without the mask. So what do you think of her latest look: Yay or Nay?

