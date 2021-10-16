Shraddha Kapoor looks ENCHANTING in a pretty parrot green ensemble with a dramatic sleeve; Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor style has always been on our radar for her elegant charms and offbeat statement-making looks. The diva has managed to look trendy and stop-and-stare beautiful always in her glam avatars. Yesterday she was papped at an event in the city looking fabulous in green. The star can slay any look in ultimate glam style and this time again she made our hearts race in a stunning parrot green ensemble that came with a sensuous spin. Her semi-formal look was spiced up with the flirty silhouette of her outfit and we love the way Shraddha pulled it off!

Shraddha Kapoor’s parrot green outfit from Tanieya Khanuja consisted of a sheer one-shoulder top and matching cigarette pants. Her peplum top bore embroidered floral detail all over in white and what added the wow factor to her look was the dramatic sleeve that featured a ruffle detail on the shoulder. She teamed the look with nude pumps and looked head to toe stunning! Her sheer top is a risque yet romantic choice for a date night and keeping it monochromatic with similar hued pants made her style picture-perfect. The diva left her middle-parted sleek hair open and accessory department minimal with a dainty necklace, rings and matching earrings. For makeup, Shraddha opted for a subtle look with a dewy glow, nude lips and well-groomed brows.

Her glamorous look in green had a semi-formal touch with the straight pants and a sultry style with its sheer top. Styling it in a minimal fashion was the right choice Shraddha aced and we are in awe of her enchanting look. What are your thoughts on the actress' chic style statement; Yay or Nay? Do let us know in the comments below.

