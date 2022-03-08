Shraddha Kapoor looks resplendent in a black lehenga by Ritika Mirchandani; Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor has been rocking some back to back lehenga looks. Her ivory Anita Dongre number that she wore for Luv Ranjan's wedding looked ethereal and upping the fashion game she looked gorgeous in a black lehenga by Ritika Mirchandani. Black is often considered as inauspicious to wear for traditional events, especially weddings but Shraddha’s lehenga will make you ask ‘why not?’ The Sahoo actress has a good collection of monochromatic lehengas that are steal-worthy pieces for a wedding ceremony. Her recent addition to it in black has got our hearts.

Shraddha Kapoor’s stunning ensemble was from Ritika Mirchandani's new collection ‘Reveille’ that aims to retain a sense of traditional elegance and charm with intricate yet subtle embroidery. Her look consisted of a full sleeve blouse, black skirt and matching dupatta. The statement-making blouse featuring a plunging V neckline and shoulder pads was overlaid with geometric patterns inspired by the geometric patterns of the Deco Art period, bringing to life the grandeur of the ‘20s. Her skirt too featured black sequin work and a shimmery look. Styled by Namrata Deepak, the actress looked like a diva in black. Her ethnic ensemble bore a modern glory and contemporary look.

The Street Dancer 3D actress dolled up with dangler earrings from Amrapali Jewels that complimented her outfit and carried a chain sling black bag. She skipped on any other jewellery and kept the accessory department to minimal letting her outfit do the talking. For makeup, she nailed a dewy face spiced up with golden shimmery eyeshadow, bold eyeliner, pink lips and hints of blush. She pulled her hair back into a ponytail and rounded off the look glamorously.

What do you think of Shraddha’s resplendent look in black lehenga; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

