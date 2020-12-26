Shraddha Kapoor looks resplendent in a mustard saree by Arpita Mehta; Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor walks down the desi route as she opts for a gorgeous saree by Arpita Mehta. Check it out

We've missed quite the major chunk of the year and with a whole list of cancelled events and unworn outfits, there were pajamas and movie nights to compensate for. Now that things are starting to get back to normal, we're seeing celebrities make the most of their stunning wardrobe. is the diva on our list who has time and again proved how gorgeous she can look at any and every event. From ball gowns to desi attires and everything else in between, she's managed to pull off everything with ease and a little bit of added grace.

Today, she's back at it with yet another look and this time around she's looking gorgeous as ever in a drape by Arpita Mehta. The actress chose for a mustard yellow hue which is an offbeat choice compared to a plethora of classic options available. The saree bore miniature floral prints in white accompanied by an embellished border around the hem of the pallu. Ms Kapoor draped the saree around a heavily embellished blouse in the same hue that served as a statement piece.

Shraddha then ditched most of her jewellery for a contrasting maangtika with sapphire stones. The Ok Jaanu actress then let her long brown mane down in soft curls with the cascading curls brushing her back. For her glam, she stuck to neutral shades to enhance her beautiful features. Brushed in eyebrows, definition around the eyes and a nude lipstick completed her look.

We're quite impressed by how Shraddha Kapoor let her outfit do the talking and balanced out the look well.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Pinkvilla Beauty Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria; Here are the best makeup looks of the year gone by

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×