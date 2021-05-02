Shraddha Kapoor LOVES maxi dresses: 7 Times we wanted to steal her summer perfect outfits

The actress who is known not just for her acting but her style as well, showed us how to sport multiple boho and casual dresses perfect for the summer. Take a look!

One of the leading and much-loved actresses of today is . The Half Girlfriend starlet has time and again proved that acting comes naturally to her. But it's not just her acting skills that have left us impressed. Her fashion and style has always been on point and is impeccable.

A lover of fun and experimental looks, we took a look at Shraddha's wardrobe and spotted multiple dresses that are perfect for summer. Take a look at the ones we'd love to steal!

Nothing spells summer quite like a yellow pick. We love this simple straight-cut maxi mustard yellow dress with botanical prints on it. She styled this with a basic tan belt, simple earrings and a pair of sandals to look like the ultimate girl-next-door.

Bright colours are an excellent choice for summers and Shraddha is well aware of it. We're taking notes on dressing up for home from her. This green maxi dress that she wore to the premiere of Bala, is the perfect pick to either lounge or even have a zoom family night. It is not over-the-top and is certainly a fuss-free choice.

For a more boho look for when you need to dress up, take inspiration from this colourful choice that Shraddha sported. This sky blue mid-level dress with colourful block prints on it and a cold shoulder silhouette is nice for an evening walk in the park on a summer evening. Don't you think so?

White dresses are a sure win in summers. For a trendy and fuss-free date night look, pick out a simple white cotton maxi dress with cut sleeves and a fit-and-flare silhouette like the diva did at the airport. Accessorise it with a pair of strappy heels or boots, if you're feeling experimental!

Want to go the ethnic route but don't want to wear pants in this heat? This mint pastel green maxi dress with lovely white embroidery on the top and a tiered skirt is the perfect feminine pick for when you don't want to go all-out desi.

Giving us yet another boho look, was Shraddha in this indigo blue maxi dress with splotches of bright hues on it that brought about some symmetry to the outfit. Exaggerated sleeves and a tie at her waist that gave the boxy silhouette some definition, is perfect to lounge in this summer.

Making yet another strong case for vibrant hues and prints, Shraddha Kapoor picked out a maxi dress with an unusual print on it. While one section of her dress bore a block print, another section with ruffles featured a floral print, making for an interesting combination. A contrasting blue sash, poker-straight hair and tinted sunglasses completed this look.

Which of Shraddha's maxi dresses would you steal if you could? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani SWEARS by monotone athleisure looks: 5 Times she made a strong case for comfy yet stylish outfits

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×