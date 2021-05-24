Shraddha Kapoor loves wearing skirts and we have proof: 5 Times the actress styled a skirt

The bubbly and cheerful Shraddha Kapoor certainly loves styling skirts and we have all the proof here.

has won hearts with her amazing acting skills since she first starred in the teen drama, Luv Ka The End. Since then, the actress has only flourished - be it acting wise or fashion wise. Her off-screen looks have always been simple and fuss-free and she sure does believe in ‘less is more’. From her gym looks, airport looks to her movie promotion looks, the actress has always kept it as minimalist as possible and still managed to make quite a strong statement. The young actress has often been spotted wearing different types of skirts and she looks jaw-dropping in each one of them. Here, we have shortlisted 5 times the actress styled a skirt in different ways.

Shraddha looked as fresh as a garden as she was spotted in a green printed floral top by Amur that featured short bishop sleeves and cinched around her waist. She paired the top with a midi white pencil skirt with pleated ruffled detailing around the hemline and a slit on the front. Shraddha completed the look with white pointed-toe heels that matched the skirt.

If you are looking for a perfect party outfit, here it is! Shraddha Kapoor looked like an adorable disco ball as she was seen making a statement in a metallic silver A-line skirt. The Chhichhore actress paired the skirt with a printed multicoloured crop top that showed off her toned body. She accessorised the outfit with classic hoop earrings and black mesh heels.

There is nothing like a chic denim skirt. Denim skirts never really go out of style and Shraddha Kapoor has shown us just how you can add your own uniqueness to it. The actress opted for a thigh-baring denim skirt that had rups and a front V-slit that she tucked in an indigo cotton shirt, that was peeking out at the hem. The asymmetry of the length added a visual appeal to the whole look. She further styled the monochrome look with ankle-strap heels.

Shraddha always manages to leave us in complete awe with her uniqueness and charm. She was seen wearing a lilac satin skirt that she paired with an olive green oversized jacket from Purple Paisley that was layered over a simple white tank top. The Aashiqui 2 actress completed the look with holographic shoes and mismatched earrings.

Shraddha Kapoor looked like a cute, happy child as she was seen wearing a tassel skirt. She looked completely in her element as she sported a brown fringed mini skirt from Deme by Gabriella. The Stree actress paired the skirt with a cute graphic tee from Tommy Hilfiger. The tassels on the skirt added a fun element to the overall look and Shraddha added the perfect finishing touch with white strappy sandals.

Which skirt did Shraddha Kapoor pull off the best according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

