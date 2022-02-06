Shraddha Kapoor makes casuals look the prettiest with a satin printed shirt and denim: Yay or Nay?

Shirts can never be a part of the debate that suggests it is up to no good. It's that sophisticated affair that sells it to be the must-have and today it's taken a seat in formal meetings and beyond. Some of us prefer shirts over jackets to bring that little warmth we're looking for in a day. Come spring if you're looking for a shirt that isn't your go-to white number, here's a pretty inspiration we thought will keep you covered for a lunch look.

Shraddha Kapoor's recent look will work more than just right if you want to keep your OOTD lively and a whole lotta stunning. The 34-year-old opted for a satin shirt that bore a medley of colourful prints mostly in pink, cream, blue and green. Every jeans need a cool combo to transform the mundane vibe it can shell out and hence a peppy and vibrant shirt is something we can't ignore. The Street Dancer 3D actress rolled up the sleeves of her shirt and clubbed it with blue skinny-fit denim pants. If you're not a sneaker girl, ditch them and grab ankle-strap stilettos to wrap up your look. Miss Kapoor matched her aviators with her black footwear to make a statement.

Another hack to keep in mind is to avoid going OTT with your makeup or hairdo. Just what Shraddha did will work well. She left her hair untied, defined her eyebrows, and ensured to paint her lips pink with lipstick followed by gloss.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

