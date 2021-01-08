Shraddha Kapoor makes a chic statement in a colourful Pero jacket styled with casual classics; Yay or Nay?

Shraddha Kapoor makes sure to look her best at the airport as she makes up for lost ones. Check it out

The last year has been a dud in terms of fashion. While fashion weeks were conducted online, Bollywood was left on a standstill with cancelled shoots and almost no celebrity sightings. Now that things are getting back to the new normal, we’re seeing a whole lot of celebrities stepping out and putting their fashionable wardrobe to a good use.

Today, we spotted at the airport as she rushed her way into the airport lobby. The actress’s bright red jacket ensured that all eyes were on her. Ms Kapoor picked out classic casuals with a pair of blue skinny jeans paired with a simple black tank top. She styled it with a pair of high-top tie-up boots in black. She then layered it with an oversized jacket by Pero. The jacket featured checkered print in green and blue serving the perfect amount of contrast. It also bore floral embroideries around the shoulder while a floral printed hoodie hung down from her back.

For the trip ahead of her, she picked out a black backpack that seemed filled up but instead of carrying it on her shoulders, she held it in her hands. Adding to her accessories, she picked out a black hat that covered her braided hair. While going makeup free, Ms Kapoor covered most of her face with a grey mask.

The look definitely proves that even simple casuals can be elevated with a statement piece. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

